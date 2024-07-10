Subhashree Ganguly Returns as Mahishasura Mardini after 2022

Subhashree Ganguly, a household name in Bengali television, is returning to the small screen as Mahishasura Mardini after a gap of one year. The actress, who was absent from last year’s Mahalaya celebrations due to her pregnancy, is all set to enthrall audiences with her portrayal of Goddess Durga in Zee Bangla’s Mahalaya special show, ‘Nabarupe Devi Durga.’

Subhashree’s association with Mahalaya goes back to her childhood when she would listen to ‘Mahishasuramardini’ in the voice of Virendrakrishna Bhadra on the radio and watch the ceremony on Doordarshan. This year, she will be seen in the avatar of Goddess Durga, a role she has essayed earlier in 2021 and 2022. The actress is excited to be a part of the ceremony again and looks forward to recreating the magic of Mahalaya on the small screen.

Zee Bangla’s ‘Nabarupe Devi Durga’ will feature Subhashree as Mahishasura Mardini, along with other leading ladies of the channel, who will be seen in different forms of Goddess Durga. The show will showcase nine forms of the goddess, with Shweta, Pallavi, and Ankita also participating in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about who will essay the role of Mahishasura Mardini on Star Jalsa, with Koel Mallick being the front-runner. Koel had played the role last year, and it remains to be seen if she will reprise her role or if there will be a new surprise in store.

Subhashree is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Babli,’ directed by Raj Chakraborty, in which she will be seen alongside Abir Chatterjee. The film is slated to release in August.

With Subhashree’s return to the small screen as Mahishasura Mardini, fans are in for a treat this Mahalaya. The actress’s portrayal of Goddess Durga is always highly anticipated, and this year promises to be no different.