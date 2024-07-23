Sujan Neel Mukherjee to Star in Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy’s Film, Bahurupi

Windows Productions is gearing up for a big Durga Puja release with their new film, Bahurupi, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sujan Neel Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, and Koushani Mukherjee.

Sujan Neel Mukherjee, a consistent performer in the Bengali film industry, is all set to surprise his fans with a special role in Bahurupi. While his character’s look remains a mystery, it is sure to be a delightful surprise.

Abir Chatterjee, last seen in the hit film Raktabeej, will play a police officer in Bahurupi. His look has already been revealed, and it has caught everyone’s attention.

Koushani Mukherjee, who made her debut with the film Parbo Na Ami Charte Toke, will play Jhimli in Bahurupi. Her look has also been revealed, and she seems to have undergone a complete transformation for the role.

The film’s story and plot are still under wraps, but it is said to be a big surprise. With an ensemble cast and a talented director duo, Bahurupi is one of the most anticipated films of this Durga Puja.

Windows Productions has consistently produced hit films, and Bahurupi seems no exception. With its talented cast and crew, the film is expected to be a huge success.

While the release date of Bahurupi is yet to be announced, the film is expected to grace the screens during Durga Puja. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film’s trailer and songs, adding to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated production.