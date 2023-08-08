Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' Is Creating Buzz With Advance Booking More Than 70k

One of the most awaited films in 2023, Gadar 2, is now making buzz with the massive booking of tickets. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel starrer will hit theatres on 11th August. The analyst Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking details on his Instagram profile.

Gadar 2 Advance Booking

As per his post, the upcoming film Gadar 2 advance booking has surpassed 76,600 bookings for the first day. He mentioned the details in the post and highlighted that the PVR chain alone sold 33,000 tickets on the first day.

In contrast, INOX and Cinepolis have contributed to the total by vending 25,500 and 18,100 tickets for the inaugural day, respectively. Till now, the film has sold more than 76k tickets, and the graph is increasing.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s upcoming film Gadar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. The new part also has Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

To create anticipation, the makers of the film re-released the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha on 9th June in theatres. The film will release on 11th August 2023, and it clashes with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol smashing Pakistanis in the film’s trailer to bring back his son has anticipated fans.

