Sunny Deol’s comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read

"Gadar 2," actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, sparked a significant controversy with his remarks on India-Pakistan relations. Addressing the gathering, Sunny candidly blamed the "political game" as the root cause of the existing animosity between the two neighboring countries

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jul,2023 20:54:29
Sunny Deol's comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read

In a recent trailer launch event for his upcoming movie “Gadar 2,” actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, sparked a significant controversy with his remarks on India-Pakistan relations. Addressing the gathering, Sunny candidly blamed the “political game” as the root cause of the existing animosity between the two neighboring countries. His statement, which suggested that there is inherent love on both sides, and that political maneuvers are responsible for fanning hatred, quickly caught the attention of social media.

The actor’s diplomatic stance on the longstanding India-Pakistan issue drew mixed reactions from netizens, with many expressing dissent and disappointment over his remarks. On social media platforms, discussions around his statement proliferated, with people debating the complexities of the bilateral relationship and the role of politics in shaping public perceptions.

Sunny Deol’s forthcoming movie “Gadar 2” is expected to explore themes related to the Indo-Pak relationship, further adding fuel to the ongoing debate. The movie’s premise, combined with the actor’s comments, has amplified discussions on peace, harmony, and the prospect of resolving differences between the two nations.

Watch the viral video below:

One wrote, “The Shameful Statement came out on #KargilVijayDiwas by So called Patriot at the promotion event of #Gadar2

What’s wrong if
@GemsOfBollywood
speaks against Bollywood then, who doesn’t care about anyone’s sentiments ?”

Another wrote, “Ink movies boycott karo unka bacha bacha kattar hai …ghar me kaunsi political game ho rahi…..yeh bollywood wale sabko boycott karna best hai”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News