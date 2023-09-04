Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 crosses 500 crores mark at box office

“Gadar 2,” under the direction of Anil Sharma, has officially crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office, establishing itself as a monumental success. The film garnered an impressive ₹8 crore in earnings on Sunday. The cast of “Gadar 2” boasts prominent names, including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, in pivotal roles.

A look at Gadar 2’s collections

“Gadar 2” managed to amass ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day, based on preliminary estimates. Its stellar journey commenced with an initial week collection of ₹284.63 crore, followed by ₹134.47 crore in the second week and ₹63.35 crore in the third week. Adding another ₹8.50 crore to its tally on the fourth Sunday, “Gadar 2” now boasts a total collection of ₹501.87 crore within India, as mentioned in HT.

#Gadar2 benchmarks…

🔥 Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

🔥 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

🔥 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

🔥 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5

🔥 ₹ 250 cr: Day 6

🔥 ₹ 300 cr: Day 8

🔥 ₹ 350 cr: Day 10

🔥 ₹ 400 cr: Day 12

🔥 ₹ 450 cr: Day 17

🔥 ₹ 500 cr: Day 24#India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2023

This extraordinary accomplishment positions “Gadar 2” as the third Hindi film to gain entry into the coveted ₹500 crore club, alongside SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.” Notably, “Gadar 2” stands out as the quickest among these three movies to reach this historic milestone. “Pathaan” achieved it in 28 days, while “Baahubali 2” took 34 days.

Furthermore, “Gadar 2” has achieved international box office earnings exceeding ₹650 crore, further solidifying its status as the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. This remarkable achievement surpasses the record set by “Baahubali: The Beginning,” which earned ₹650 crore worldwide in 2015.

The exceptional performance of “Gadar 2” continues to reverberate throughout the film industry, cementing its place among the most successful and revered Indian films ever produced.