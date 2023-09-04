Movies | News

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 crosses 500 crores mark at box office

The film garnered an impressive ₹8 crore in earnings on Sunday. The cast of "Gadar 2" boasts prominent names, including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, in pivotal roles.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Sep,2023 12:35:17
“Gadar 2,” under the direction of Anil Sharma, has officially crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office, establishing itself as a monumental success. The film garnered an impressive ₹8 crore in earnings on Sunday. The cast of “Gadar 2” boasts prominent names, including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, in pivotal roles.

A look at Gadar 2’s collections

“Gadar 2” managed to amass ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day, based on preliminary estimates. Its stellar journey commenced with an initial week collection of ₹284.63 crore, followed by ₹134.47 crore in the second week and ₹63.35 crore in the third week. Adding another ₹8.50 crore to its tally on the fourth Sunday, “Gadar 2” now boasts a total collection of ₹501.87 crore within India, as mentioned in HT.

 

This extraordinary accomplishment positions “Gadar 2” as the third Hindi film to gain entry into the coveted ₹500 crore club, alongside SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.” Notably, “Gadar 2” stands out as the quickest among these three movies to reach this historic milestone. “Pathaan” achieved it in 28 days, while “Baahubali 2” took 34 days.

Furthermore, “Gadar 2” has achieved international box office earnings exceeding ₹650 crore, further solidifying its status as the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. This remarkable achievement surpasses the record set by “Baahubali: The Beginning,” which earned ₹650 crore worldwide in 2015.

The exceptional performance of “Gadar 2” continues to reverberate throughout the film industry, cementing its place among the most successful and revered Indian films ever produced.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

