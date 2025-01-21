Sunny Leone gets into ‘action’ mode for her next

Sunny Leone is riding high on the success of the song “Hookstep Hookah Bar” from Badass Ravikumar. The track has become a massive hit, amassing millions of views. However, Leone is already back to work on her next project and has given fans a peek into her on-set experience.

The actor shared a series of images from the set on social media. One photo featured her sitting outside her vanity van, seemingly waiting for her shot. Another showed her holding a gun, ready for action, while the third image captured her in an intense pose with the gun pointed down, standing next to a car with her back to the camera.

Leone, who has rarely explored action roles in her career, appears eager to embrace the new challenge. Her posts have sparked curiosity among fans, who are now speculating about the nature of her upcoming project.

While details about the film remain under wraps, the shared visuals suggest Leone is stepping into a high-action role. Her choice to dive into this genre marks a shift in her filmography and reflects her interest in exploring diverse characters.

Leone’s recent success with Badass Ravikumar and her enthusiasm for her next project underline her commitment to her craft. The sneak peeks have added to the anticipation, leaving fans eager to see her take on this action-packed role.

Apart from her song in Badass Ravikumar, Leone was seen in multiple numbers last year in films like Petta Rap and Mrudu Bhave Dhruda Kruthye among others. She will be seen in Rangeela, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and UI among others next.