Sunny Leone’s First Hollywood Film; Photos Leaked Online

Sunny Leone has completed the shooting of her first independent Hollywood film and now she has returned to Mumbai. This film has been shot on a large scale abroad, and no special information related to the film has been revealed till now. But now after the shoot is over, the first glimpse of the film i.e. the leaked pictures is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In the pictures that have surfaced from the film, Sunny Leone can be seen in full military combat gear. With weapon in hand, seriousness on the face and the atmosphere of war in the background, it is clear from these pictures that the film will be full of both tremendous action and emotion.

Sunny is playing the role of a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping soldier in this film. This character is completely different from all her roles so far. Not only the look but also the depth of her character is bringing something special and new this time.

As soon as these pictures were leaked online, fans’ reactions started coming on social media. Many users wrote that they had never seen Sunny in this style and this film could be the turning point of her career.

Apart from this Hollywood film, Sunny also has a Netflix show and some South films lined up. But with this international project, she looks ready to make a new identity.

Now it remains to be seen that when the official teaser or trailer of the film comes, will the audience like this new style of Sunny as much as the leaked pictures are being discussed?

