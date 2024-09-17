Tamannaah Bhatia gets honoured for completing 20 years in the industry

It is rather easy to miss out on the fact that actor Tamannaah Bhatia is just about 34 years old. Why does one day that? Because despite just being 34 years old, Bhatia has now amassed over two decades in the industry. That’s right. It is almost impossible to believe that but it’s true as the actor has been consistently working since the tender age of about 14 years old. In her career that spans two decades already, Bhatia has now been a part of over 85 films and furthermore has a huge line-up of films ahead as well.

For an actor, that to many might just seem like she’s starting out, 20 years is a feat that might go unnoticed but that wasn’t the case at the recently held SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards).

The actor was commemorated with an extremely special segment at the awards where she was given a special tribute for completing the amazing feat. Unfortunately, for unanticipated reasons, Bhatia wasn’t able to make it on time for the awards to attend and applaud the effort.

But she made sure to upload a video, while being all dressed and thanked SIIMA for the incredible efforts and honor.

The actor made her debut about 19 years ago with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, which was a Hindi film but her next film right away was a Telugu Film, Sree. Once that happened, there was no looking back as she went on to become one of the most sought-after actresses down South. Lately, Bhatia has also made a huge splash in the Hindi belt with impressive performances in films and web shows.