Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside

The much-awaited launch event of Nanban Entertainment and Nanban Arts & Culture in Chennai is set to be graced by the stunning and talented actress, Tamannaah Bhatia.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 14:20:51
The much-awaited launch event of Nanban Entertainment and Nanban Arts & Culture in Chennai is set to be graced by the stunning and talented actress, Tamannaah Bhatia. Fans and enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the grand occasion on August 3, 2023, as the renowned actress joins the festivities. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, and Tamannaah’s presence is expected to add an extra layer of excitement and glamour.

Nanban Entertainment and Nanban Arts & Culture are poised to make a significant impact on the entertainment industry, and their launch has been eagerly anticipated by both fans and industry insiders alike. With Tamannaah Bhatia, a prominent figure in the film industry, being part of the event, the launch is bound to attract attention from all corners. The actress is known for her charismatic presence and remarkable acting skills, making her a perfect fit for gracing such a prestigious occasion.

Taran Adarsh dropped the exclusive poster on his Instagram

Sharing the poster, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, he wrote, “TAMANNAAH BHATIA TO GRACE NANBAN EVENT IN CHENNAI… #TamannaahBhatia will grace the grand launch of Nanban Entertainment and Nanban Arts & Culture on 3 Aug 2023 in #Chennai.
#NanbanEntertainmentLaunch
#NanbanArtsAndCultureLaunch”

Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside 836942

As the countdown begins for the grand launch on August 3, 2023, all eyes are on Chennai, where the celebration of art, culture, and entertainment will take center stage. Nanban Entertainment and Nanban Arts & Culture are all set to mark their entry into the industry with a memorable event, and with Tamannaah Bhatia’s presence, the excitement has reached an all-time high. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the occasion, which promises to be an unforgettable moment in the world of entertainment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

