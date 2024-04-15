Tamannaah & Raashii sizzle it up together in ‘Aranmanai 4’ song, ‘Achacho’

The makers of Aranmanai 4 made sure to provide a special treat for all the fans out of nowhere. Female actors Tammannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna share screen space in the recently released the promotional video song titled ‘Achacho’. The actresses are seen performing some sensual moves to the foot-tapping, upbeat number.

Bhatia, who gained the moniker of ‘Indian Shakira’ after her ‘Kaavaalaa’ song from ‘Jailer’, elevates ‘Achacho’ with her oomph factor, adding a new level of sizzle to this infectious track. On the other hand, Khanna shines in the number as she adds grace to the song. ‘Achacho’ also gives fans a sneak peek into the film, and what they can expect from this horror-comedy entertainer. The song ‘Achacho” is composed by Hiphop Tamizha, with vocals by the Kharesma Ravichandran. The song is penned by Vignesh Srikanth and choreographed by Brindha Master.

Apart from Bhatia and Khanna, ‘Aranmanai 4’ stars Sundar C, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. On the career front, Bhatia has Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ and Neeraj Pandey’s next in Hindi and Odela 2 in Telugu in the pipeline. While Khanna, who just won made an impact with her performance in ‘Yodha’, will be seen with Vikrant Massey in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and ‘TME’ in Hindi respectively, while she also has Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.

As known, Aranmanai is one of the most popular franchises in Tamil language in the horror-comedy genre where the first film released in 2014 and since then, has spawned three more films, including Aranmanai 4, which is set for release oon 26th April 2024.