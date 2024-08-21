Thangalaan Roars to Success: Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Mints Rs 35.2 Crore Worldwide

Success Meet in Hyderabad:

The success meet for Thangalaan was organized in Hyderabad, where the team expressed their gratitude for the film’s reception. Heroine Malavika Mohanan thanked the Telugu audience for their support, crediting the film’s success to the amazing team. Chiyaan Vikram also thanked the audience, writers, and producers, stating that the film’s success is a testament to the power of content-driven cinema. He praised director Pa Ranjith for creating a special movie and expressed his confidence in the sequel. The team’s enthusiasm and appreciation for the film’s reception were palpable during the event. Vikram also acknowledged the film’s music composer, GV Prakash Kumar, for his exceptional work in elevating the film’s characters through his music.

Box Office Collection:

Thangalaan has not just performed well, but exceptionally well at the box office, raking in a double-digit collection of Rs 13.3 crore on day 1. Although it saw a dip on its second day, the film maintained its pace over the weekend, earning Rs 29.35 crore in its first four days. With a worldwide collection of Rs 35.2 crore, Thangalaan has outperformed other south releases like Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan. The film faced stiff competition from Demonte Colony 2 but still managed to secure a 40.63% occupancy for its Tamil version and 38.41% for its Telugu version in Chennai and Bengaluru, respectively. The film’s success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, powerful performances, and exceptional direction.

The film’s producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, was also present at the success meeting and expressed his gratitude to the audience for their support. He stated that the film’s success results from the team’s hard work and dedication. Director Pa Ranjith thanked the audience for their appreciation, stating that it motivates him to create more meaningful cinema.

Thangalaan’s success is a testament to the power of good storytelling and exceptional filmmaking. The film’s team deserves accolades for their hard work and dedication, and audiences can look forward to more exciting projects.