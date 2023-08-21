ADVERTISEMENT
The Deols To Break The Family Rule

These Deols have never believed in shouting out their achievements from rooftops. Sunny didn’t celebrate even the success of Gadar when it broke records in 2002.

Author: Subhash K Jha
21 Aug,2023 15:15:41
Bhai, party toh banta hai.There are many reasons for Bollywood’s most underplayed super-family to celebrate. Papa Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a roaring hit.

And now the son Sunny Khez: Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is breaking records all over India and abroad.

Never known to blow their own trumpet, the Deols, we are told, are planning to break their no-show-sha rule this time.

Yes, the Deols intend to throw a grand success party for Gadar 2.

A source close to the family informs, “This Deols have never believed in shouting out their achievements from rooftops. Sunny didn’t celebrate even the success of Gadar when it broke records in 2002. Lekin iss baar toh hadd ho gayi(this time, the success is beyond all limits). Yes, a huge success party is being planned.”

A source close to the Deols says, “They are waiting to see how far Gadar 2 is likely to go before throwing the party of the year. They need to know exactly what they are celebrating: one of the biggest hits of all times or THE biggest blockbuster of all times.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

