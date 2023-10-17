Movies | News

Tiger 3 To Release On A Sunday

Yash Raj Films has decided to release the Salman starrer Tiger 3 on a Sunday November 12.

Author: Subhash K Jha
17 Oct,2023 10:50:56
Complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan.

According to Yash Raj, 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Katrina revealed that in order to pull off the physically challenging action sequences of Tiger 3, she pushed her body to ‘breaking point’!

Katrina says, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

She adds, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

Katrina further says, “It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre like since forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong , gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

