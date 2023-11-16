In spite of the World Cup semi-final and fractured holiday, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 managed a good collection at the Box office! Crosses 170 Cr. in just 4 days pan India

During the festive season, Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 was released, much to the delight of the audience. The film made a grand debut on Diwali day, collecting a staggering 44.50 Cr. on day one, making it the highest Diwali Day earner ever. Despite a series of festivals, fans continued to flock to the theaters and the film continued to perform well, collecting around 23 Cr. even on days like World Cup semi-final, fractured holiday and Bhau Beej.

During the World Cup semi-final match, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was still drawing crowds in cinema halls across the nation. The movie had a good start in the morning shows, but after 1 PM, business took a severe hit due to the cricket match between India and New Zealand. Moreover, Bhau Beej saw a 20% drop from New Year, and despite a record-breaking viewership of the semi-final match, the fall in Tiger 3’s business was more pronounced.

Looking at its collection figures, Tiger 3 has crossed 165 Cr. in Hindi, 4.75 Cr. in Dubbed versions, and 170 Cr. in just 4 days across the nation.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.