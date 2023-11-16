Katrina Kaif Shares ‘Unseen’ Photos Posing With Salman Khan From ‘Tiger 3’

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan‘s thriller action Tiger 3 is performing well at the box, creating a record of achieving a 144 crore mark at the domestic box office in just 3 days. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie features their incredible performance as spy cops. Amidst the ongoing craze among the audience, Katrina Kaif shares unseen photos with Salman Khan. Let’s take a look below.

Katrina Kaif’s Unseen Photos

On Thursday afternoon, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos posing with Salman Khan. With the visuals, it seems the scenes are from the dance anthem song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.’

In the images, Katrina Kaif is seen walking with Salman Khan in the desert area with the drone camera, while in the other scene, she hugs him amidst the sunny weather while dancing in the background.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the film Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The latest series was released this Diwali on 12th November 2023. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi. The film earned 169.5 crores at the domestic box office and 271.5 crores globally.

