Salman Khan delivers his career’s best performance in Tiger 3!

Salman Khan is currently captivating the hearts of audiences and the box office with his latest blockbuster, Tiger 3. The movie was released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and emerged as the highest-ever Diwali opener by earning a whopping 44.50 Cr. on its first day. Salman Khan’s star power was on full display, pulling in a massive crowd on this challenging day. Apart from the captivating spy story and power-packed action, the film showcased the best performance of Salman Khan’s illustrious career.

Salman Khan is considered the original spy of Bollywood. He has created a spy universe and has gained immense love from his audience in this genre. In Tiger 3, Salman Khan performed some daring actions that had never been seen before, impressing the audience with his OG Tiger swag. Not only did he pull off emotional scenes brilliantly, but he also made the audience laugh. We have seen Salman Khan deliver many amazing performances, but Tiger 3 can be counted as the best performance of his career so far.

Salman Khan’s charm played a significant role in keeping the audience engaged until the end of the movie, resulting in the biggest opening of his career. Fans are applauding the superstar for his excellent performance and expressing their love for him on social media. Although Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance as Pathaan, it didn’t have a significant impact on the audience.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.