‘TOOFAN’ to hit India : Mimi Chakraborty’s Dhallywood Debut

Tollywood heroine and Dhallywood hero. Shakib-Mimi’s ‘ Toofan ‘ on the big screen with the duo’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. In Bangladesh, the double bond of two Bengals has created a storm on the silver screen. After the success in Bangladesh, when will Shakib-Mimi’s first film ‘ Toofan ‘ be released in India? The release date of the movie was not reveled even though the songs have been released one after another. But over the weekend, the production company of ‘ Toofan ‘ gave good news. Just a few more days to wait. Then the ‘ Toofan ‘ will rise in India too. Mimi Chakraborty’s first film work in Bangladesh. The actress is floating in the love of the audience in her debut project.

Three songs of o have already been released. One is ‘ Ura Dhura ‘ , ‘ Dushu Kokil ‘, last but not the least romantic number ‘ Pheshey Jai ‘. Every song got crazy response worldwide. After the trailer release many compared it with the Hindi film ‘Animal’. But if you want to know what is the story of the movie, you have to be patient till July 5. Yes, Toofan’s production company SVF has informed that the film will be released in India on July 5.

It should be noted that the advance booking of ‘ Toofan ‘ in Australia has made a new history. Two thousand advance tickets have been booked 10 days before the release of the film. The film has broken , Raihan Rafi’s ‘ Paran ‘ record. The number of advance ticket bookings for Paran was around 800 . Apart from Australia, ‘ Toofan ‘ is being screened on 100 screens from June 28 in Canada, Belgium, Bahrain, Spain, France, Sweden and other places abroad. Shakib teamed up with TV star Idhika Pal in Priyatma. Now the Indian audience is waiting to see Shakib’s new chemistry with Mimi.

Long hair, a cigarette in his mouth, and an unbuttoned shirt, Shakin Khan’s look caught eyes of his fans. Raihan Rafi’s ‘ Toofan ‘ is a collaboration project of West Bengal (SVF) and Bangladesh (Charki , Alfa I). Now the time will tell, how the Bengal – Bangladesh joint initiative ‘ Toofan ‘ will hit the Indian box office.