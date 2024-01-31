Trade Talk : Fighter : Fighting For Survival

It is heartbreaking to hear Hrithik Roshan passing on the buck to director Siddharth Anand for the cheesy lines in Fighter.

The dialogues of the film are a crucial point of contention in the film’s mounting boxoffice stress. As the film plummets the blame game has started.

In an interview to Film Companion Hrithik has made a not-so-veiled accusation at the director Sidharth Anand for the cheap desh bhakti dialogues.

Says Hrithik, “Well, I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like this. So that’s a weight that I bear because as an actor, I don’t cross any lines.At the same time, I admire that Sid is a very headstrong filmmaker. It’s his conviction; sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. Which I don’t do. But of course, I also bear the weight of that because finally, it’s my face.”

Breaking down the above ‘Swami Hrithikanand’ pronouncement for the common man: he is basically saying he was against mouthing some of the dialogues but went along for director Sid Anand’s sake.

This is a typical the-winner-takes-it-all attitude in Filmistan where the lead players refuse to take the blame for an unexpected flop.

A source close to the production defends Hrithik’s statements. “He did try to argue. But the director wouldn’t listen.Siddharth Anand urged Hrithik to trust him. He eventually did. Look at the endresult. The same thing happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand during Pathaan. But SRK refused to comply meekly with directorial decisions.”