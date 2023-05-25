Trending: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first look from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sends shockwaves on internet

Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved and admired stars in the country. Well, when they come for a movie together, it's always an exciting experience, especially with Karan Johar directing it. Check out the first posters here

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are two of the finest and most entertaining young actors in the country at present. Right now, we have a super exciting and amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

As we all know, both of them have not really worked together but as far as individual quality of work is concerned, they have performed to the best of their abilities in all the movies that they have done so far. All their past few movies have done wonderfully and we love it, don’t we? While Alia has had a good 2022 indeed with Darlings that earlier streamed on Netflix, Ranveer Singh is expected to get back on track once again soon.

Check out the first look posters of the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt:

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for the release update of their next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The movie is also special because it marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after a long time. Well, finally, the update is here ladies and gentlemen. While the movie still has some time to release, the first look posters of the movie is finally out today and we can’t keep calm. What makes it even more special is the fact that it is Karan Johar’s birthday as well today. Check out below –

Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani!❤️👑

Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family!

STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year.

In cinemas 28th July, 2023 pic.twitter.com/A2Ii9U3kr3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 25, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com