‘Ulajh’ & ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ continue to struggle; even double figures seem distant

Two films, that were struggling from the get-go have somehow managed to face the box office fare that many saw coming. A supposed clash that could have been but in another environment turned out to be a dud for the box office overall as both Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha have struggled to even get the ground running on peak days.

After having dismal starts on Day 1, both these films were not able to capitalise on Saturday barely getting anything going for themselves.

Sunday could have been the ultimate test and hope but both films have crashed entirely. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ulajh went on to collect Rs 2 cr on Sunday – which is just a slight increase from Day – taking its three-day total to Rs 5 cr.

On the other hand, the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which stars legendary actors like Ajay Devgn and Tabu hasn’t managed to strike any chord with the audience and earning Rs 2.75 cr, the film’s total totals to Rs 7 cr in three days.

These films had no hype going into release and the delayed run for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha further dampened its box office performance.

At this rate, reaching even double figures seems difficult, especially for Ulajh but the fact that this upcoming week has no big theatrical Hindi release might help their cause.