Urfi Javed Greets With Mask Man Raj Kundra After Calling Him 'Po*n King,' Watch Viral Video 

Highlights

Urfi Javed is a queen of hearts; she knows how to make it to the headlines daily. Due to her bold and bizarre fashion choice, industry people or users have often trolled her. Raj Kundra recently commented on her clothes, which she called him ‘Po*n King.’ However, everything seems cool between them as they greet each other, spotted in the city.

Urfi and Raj greet each other.

In the viral video on the internet, Urfi Javed can be seen posing outside a restaurant in a never-seen-before avatar as she hides her face with the leather pullover top paired with the leather corset mini dress. As Mask Man Raj Kundra walks forward and spots Urfi, he greets her ‘Salaam’ while Urfi Javed greets him back, joining hands.

However, Raj Kundra doesn’t wait to pose with her and keeps going inside; while going inside, he makes a sign gesture with his figure, which indicates ‘No.’ On the other hand, she reacts with her hand like ‘Don’t Know’ and ‘Went.’

Earlier, Urfi Javed reacted to Raj Kundra’s comment on her clothes during a standup show. In her story, she wrote, “Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo or comment karega 🙂 Sorry, not sorry, porn king.”

