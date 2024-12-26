Urfi Javed Takes Jackie Shroff’s Suggestion Serious, Makes A Dress Made With Chia Seed: See Video

Urfi Javed is an undisputed queen of fashion, often bringing something new from the magic box. Her fashion statement is all about experimental looks, bold styles, creativity and out-of-the-box picks, setting goals that seem impossible for others to achieve. Yet again Urfi brings something new which has left the internet in awe. This time, the actress flaunted her experiential style in a dress made with chia following the suggestion of Jackie Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram account, fashionista Urfi shared a video showcasing the making video of her new outfit. The video begins with Urfi revealing that she took Jackie Shroff’s suggestion seriously as he suggested making an outfit made of a plant and sharing a glimpse of the same. The fashionista showcased a sample hard dress on which they stuck chia seeds all over and in a couple of days the seeds grew, but due to uncertain growth, her team reapplied the chia seeds.

View Instagram Post 1: Urfi Javed Takes Jackie Shroff's Suggestion Serious, Makes A Dress Made With Chia Seed: See Video

As the video progresses, Urfi shows a glimpse of the beautiful green chia plant in a strapless mini-dress which looks mind-blowing. Reacting to Urfi’s new glam, several celebrities commented. Bigg Boss 18’s ex-contestant Edin Rose and guest, Shalini Passi dropped heart-popping emojis. Jackie Shroff wrote, “Ek number.” Actress Himanshi Khurana suggested Urfi to start her own brand, “You shud start brand quirky designs.” Rapper Raftaar said, “Now thats dopeeee.” Amazon Prime praised Urfi, “u in uorfi stands for unpredictable.”