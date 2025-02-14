Urfi Javed’s Valentine’s Revelation: Still Holding Onto A Rose From Her First Love

Urfi Javed is a charmer who never ceases to impress with her style file. Though she often makes headlines due to her statement pieces, which often comprise creative ideas, bold patterns, and risky looks. In addition, her personal life has always been an interesting tale to know about. And today, on Valentine’s Day—the day when love is celebrated across the globe—Urfi makes the sweetest revelation about her first love.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Urfi spilled beans on some interesting details about her love life. During the question-and-answer segment, Urfi revealed that she never celebrated Valentine’s Day because her relationship never lasted long, as it used to end in 5 to 6 months, and she has no idea how people celebrate Valentine’s. She further revealed a cliche gift received from her boyfriend, which she stated was a teddy bear. In terms of a love letter, the actress never received one.

But when asked Urfi about the first rose that she kept in her book, she said, “I think I had a boyfriend in 11 standard. Rahul gave me a rose that I had kept in my book because he was my first boyfriend. And I think I still have that rose.”

Further, Urfi emphasized that she doesn’t know where Rahul is as it’s been around 9 to 10 years, and she asked him openly, ‘Where are you, Rahul? ‘ She also revealed her boyfriend’s full name, Rahul Satya.

On the work front, Urfi Javed’s new show Engaged was released today alongside Harsh Gujral.