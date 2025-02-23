Urfi Javed Is Screaming Attention In Her New Photoshoot In Bold Attires – Take A Look

Urfi Javed is the undisputed queen when it comes to bringing out-of-the-box, statement, experimental and bold looks on board with every new look and her latest glam is no exception. On her Instagram, the actress uploaded photos embracing four different looks. Let’s have a look below.

1) Black Gown With Cape

The first look shows her Urfi’s unapologetically bold and sizzling look. She wore a black gown featuring a bold deep cut-out neckline, cut-outs around the curves and a thigh-high slit on the front side left the onlookers mesmerized. The huge cape made her look perfect for her red-carpet appearance. With her bold makeup she added drama.

2) Bralette And Skirt

Urfi goes bold, flaunting her midriff in a blue bralette blouse with colorful threadwork with a low waist yellow trail skirt, creating a romantic look. She posed in a filmy way and her bold makeup always rocks her appearance.

3) Golden Bralette Top & Bottom

As usual, Urfi set the internet soaring in a golden metallic top, giving her bold appearance. The backless bralette with a deep plunge neckline breaks all the stereotypes and, with a matte black bottom, she aced her look. Her on-point make-up always adds drama.

4) Strapless Red Gown

Urfi painted the town in red, wearing a strapless butterfly neckline gown. The outfit has a monokini pattern with extended mesh detail, making a bold statement. With her complementing makeup she rocked her look