Urvashi Rautela travels with her ‘hero’ for the next film teasing a ‘big surprise coming’

Actor Urvashi Rautela never ceases to be a part of the headlines no matter what the nature of it is. Only a day ago, the actor caused an instant stir on the internet with one post. The post saw her sitting on the flight and posing for the camera, as she mentioned how she was on her way to New York. This led to fans churning the rumor mills that is Rautela indeed flying to New York to express her support for cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was set to play the T20 opener for India vs Ireland.

Interestingly, Pant played a fine knock yesterday in a target that was a cakewalk for the Indian team to chase and the team comfortably won against Ireland in their first match. One did not see Rautela in the stadium or otherwise, leading to wonder even more.

Nevertheless, she has decided to hit the headlines again, and this time it seems for an upcoming project. The actor was once again travelling but this time Punjabi sensation, Jassie Gill. And teasing the fans just enough, Rautela put up two stories, wherein the first one she wrote, ‘my hero for next film @jassiegill #wishusluck’ and the second story was also a selfie, where she wrote, ‘here we gooo @jassiegill #Nextfilm #hero big surprise coming soon-

It isn’t clear whether this film will be a Hindi or a Punjabi film but we will have to wait and see. Apart from this, Rautela has a stacked lineup of films ahead which include NBK109, Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose.