Babil Khan made his debut with the Netflix film ‘Qala’, directed by Anvita Dutt. He recently won the Best Debut Award at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 for his portrayal of Jagan in the film.

His performance as Jagan a talented Singer in the 1930s was raw and resonant. With this award, he proves that he is a talent to watch out for and is ready to carve his own niche in the world of cinema.

While accepting the award Babil thanked in entire Team of Qala and said “Validation at this age results in a lot of motivation.”

Talking about receiving the award Babil said” I am truly grateful and humbled to receive this award. It’s an honor to be recognized for my debut performance and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work on a project as meaningful as ‘Qala’. This award has motivated me to work even harder and continue to grow as an actor. I owe this win to my incredible team who supported me throughout the filming process and helped me bring Jagan to life on screen. I am excited for what the future holds and can’t wait to keep sharing my art with the world.”