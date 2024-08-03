Vedaa Box Office Potential: Sharvari in her purple patch, John Abraham’s return & a massy appeal

The John Abraham and Sharvari-led film, Vedaa is all set to be a part of the mega triple clash in Hindi films on Independence Day 2024 as it squares off against two other big films – Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2. Apart from that, the Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt-led Telugu film, Double iSmart is also releasing against these films.

It might seem like a traffic jam but every film has its own USP and when it comes to Vedaa, the odds are pretty good as well. On the one hand, you have John Abraham, who will be seen on the big screen after almost a year and a half, where he last appeared in the blockbuster, Pathaan, in January 2023. His action-packed avatars are always loved by the masses and in a film like this, he also gets to dive into his emotional side and showcase his range.

On the other hand, you have an actor who seemingly can do no wrong right now and is in a purple patch that actors envy of being in – Sharvari. The actor delivered a 100 crore blockbuster in the form of Munjya just a couple of months ago and also earned rave reviews for her act in the Netflix film, Maharaj, which has been trending on streaming for over four weeks now.

The prospect for Vedaa looks bright and owing to having a massy appeal and standing its own in terms of a genre, Vedaa has box office potential which will only be a lot clearer as the release day comes nearer.