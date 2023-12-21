Movies | News

Vendetta Move: Salaar Boycotts PVR Inox In The South

Accusing the PVR-Inox and Miraj groups of unfair business practices in the allotment of screens, the Salaar producers claim Shah Rukh Khan , his production house Red Chillies and Raj Kumar Hirani’s production house have ganged up to drive Salaar out of the PVR-Inox , Miraj chains in favour of Dunki in the Hindi belt.

Author: Subhash K Jha
Vendetta Move: Salaar Boycotts PVR Inox In The South

In  what  seems like  a selfdefeating retaliatory  move, the  producers  of  Salaar , Hombale Films have decided to not release Salaar  in  the  theatres overseen  by the  PVR-Inox  group in  the South.

Accusing  the  PVR-Inox and Miraj groups of unfair business practices in the allotment of screens, the Salaar producers claim Shah Rukh Khan , his production house Red Chillies and Raj Kumar Hirani’s production house have ganged up to drive Salaar out of  the  PVR-Inox , Miraj chains in favour  of  Dunki in the Hindi belt.

A  source  close to Hombale Films told this writer,  “We were told there would be an equal distribution of theatres for Salaar and Dunki. But  Mr Khan spoke directly to the PVR boss Ajay Bijli and convinced  him to give  Dunki  a hundred percent showcasing in  single  theatres overseen  by the  PVR group.This is unacceptable to us  and we are therefore not releasing Salaar  in  the multiplexes in the  south  involved in unfair practices.”

Now that the war  at the boxoffice has come out  in the open, it is time to  ask that vital question again: isn’t it  prudent for the wellbeing of cinema  to avert such boxoffice clashes?

Read Latest News