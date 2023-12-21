Vendetta Move: Salaar Boycotts PVR Inox In The South

In what seems like a selfdefeating retaliatory move, the producers of Salaar , Hombale Films have decided to not release Salaar in the theatres overseen by the PVR-Inox group in the South.

Accusing the PVR-Inox and Miraj groups of unfair business practices in the allotment of screens, the Salaar producers claim Shah Rukh Khan , his production house Red Chillies and Raj Kumar Hirani’s production house have ganged up to drive Salaar out of the PVR-Inox , Miraj chains in favour of Dunki in the Hindi belt.

A source close to Hombale Films told this writer, “We were told there would be an equal distribution of theatres for Salaar and Dunki. But Mr Khan spoke directly to the PVR boss Ajay Bijli and convinced him to give Dunki a hundred percent showcasing in single theatres overseen by the PVR group.This is unacceptable to us and we are therefore not releasing Salaar in the multiplexes in the south involved in unfair practices.”

Now that the war at the boxoffice has come out in the open, it is time to ask that vital question again: isn’t it prudent for the wellbeing of cinema to avert such boxoffice clashes?