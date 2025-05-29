Veteran Tamil Actor Rajesh Passes Away At The Age Of 75!

The 75-year-old actor Rajesh breathed his last due to health complications. The news of his death has sent a wave of mourning in the South film industry.

Rajesh, who was active in the film industry for nearly five decades, acted in more than 150 films, including films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. He not only won the hearts of the audience in the lead roles but also made his mark in supporting roles.

Rajesh’s speciality was his ability to adapt to every role. He not only acted in films, but also left his mark as a dubbing artist, writer, and TV actor. There was an ease in his acting, which connected the audience to his characters. His voice, depth of emotions, and understanding of the script made him different from his contemporaries.

Actress Radhika Sharatkumar remembered him in her condolence message on social media and wrote, Working with a knowledgeable and respected person like Rajesh Sir was always a learning experience. We did many films together, but now no one can replace him. His departure has left a deep void.

Rajesh started his film journey in 1974 with the Tamil film ‘Aval Oru Thodarkathai’, in which he played a small role. But this role became the turning point of his career. In 1979, he got a chance as the lead actor in ‘Kanni Paruvathile’, and after that he never looked back.

His acting journey was not limited to films only. He also wrote many books, and put into words the experiences of the film industry. Later, he also joined the hotel and real estate business, but his dedication towards acting remained intact.

Rajesh was not just an actor, but he was a part of the soul of South Indian cinema. The void left by his departure is very difficult to fill. The characters he played, his contribution and his simplicity all these will keep him remembered forever.

May his soul rest in peace.