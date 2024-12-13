Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Vandana gets emotionally low; Rajesh decides to start business

Wagle Ki Duniya the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with Sakhi finding the culprit behind the kidnapping of Jhanak. It was a long and absorbed case wherein it was found out eventually, that Jhanak’s father Anmol was the one who had kidnapped her. Sakhi got justice and this was an engaging track to watch.

The upcoming episode will see Vandana (Pariva Pranati) being sad for a reason. She will sit idle and will not talk to anyone. Her mood will worry Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and he will ask her about what was troubling her. Vandana’s breakdown in front of Rajesh will be painful to watch. She will tell her husband that she felt like a failure as she was not doing anything. Rajesh will think hard and will offer a solution to the problem. Rajesh will propose that they start a business after he leaves his job. Rajesh’s decision to leave his job will shock Vandana and she will discourage her husband from taking this step.

What will happen next?

