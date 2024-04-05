Exclusive: Amit Pachori to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya

Actor Amit Pachori who was seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in a negative role, has been roped into Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. Produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions, Amit Pachori will be seen in a new avatar on the show.

Amit will make his entry into the show as Rajesh Wagle’s (Sumeet Raghavan) childhood friend. It will be interesting to see friends talking about their enjoyable past as kids.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life family drama that follows the daily happenings of a middle-class household. With its relatable characters and thought-provoking narrative, Wagle Ki Duniya has won audiences’ hearts and continues to be loved by people of all ages alike. Be it in sickness or health, in good times or bad, the Wagle family always stands by each other.

It will be interesting to see how rocking times were for Rajesh as a child. Also, Rajesh’s bond with his friend will also be touched upon.

Amit played the role of Indraneel, in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He is also known for his portrayals in projects Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara and Paurashpur 2 on the OTT space.

We buzzed Amit and he confirmed the news, without getting into details.

We reached out to the Producer JD Majethia and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.