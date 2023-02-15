Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is Sony SAB’s slice of life family drama that has won audiences with its endearing characters and relatable stories. A thought-provoking and heart-warming show, Wagle Ki Duniya follows a middle-class family as they navigate through their daily struggles. The upcoming episodes will see Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan) standing up to his aggressive brother, Manoj (Vipul Deshpande) as they find themselves in a heated argument.

In the next few episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya, viewers will witness Manoj interfering in Sakhi’s personal life and in turn, sending Rajesh over the edge. Rajesh, true to his character has always handled his brother’s unprecedented jibes in a calm and collected manner. However, with Manoj constantly pushing the Wagle family’s boundaries, Rajesh will finally snap. This intense argument between the two brothers is sure to leave the viewers shocked. Will Rajesh finally loose his cool and stand up to Manoj?

Will the fight between Rajesh and Manoj create more differences in the Wagle family?

Sumeet Raghavan, who portrays the character of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Rajesh and Manoj share an interesting dynamic. Manoj always seems to bring out a side of Rajesh that is often hidden from his family and his peers. I think the audience is really going to be on the edge of their seats this week as the episodes are full of high-voltage confrontation. Viewers will also get to witness why Manoj was estranged from his family and what led them to the drift. It is indeed going to be an extremely intense week for the Wagle family and the viewers.”