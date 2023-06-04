ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collects 7.20 crores on day 2, total collection to 12.69 crores

Know more about the latest box office collection of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie and we bet you will love it for real. Read all the details here

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Jun,2023 11:48:59
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie is currently grabbing a lot of love and attention among the masses. The movie has won hearts of many already, all thanks to the promotional structure and strategy that they have opted for from their end. This is the first time both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan joined hands together for a movie and well, their chemistry is indeed stunning and a winner for real.

Let’s take a look at the box office update of the movie on day 2:

As far as box office is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the movie did decent numbers in the box office on both days. On the first day, it collected 5.49 crores and on day 2, it collected around 7.20 crores, thereby taking the total collection to 12.69 crores till Saturday end of day. With good, solid word of mouth, the numbers are expected to only increase and get bigger and better.

Well, have you all seen the movie? What are your expectations from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

