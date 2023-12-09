Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif his ‘in-flight and in-life entertainment’, check cute anniversary wish

Love is in the air as Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary. Vicky, ever the doting husband, took to social media to share a delightful glimpse of his wife, capturing a candid moment of joy and groove at 30,000 feet. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2021, has been setting relationship goals with their adorable moments and infectious chemistry.

Vicky, known for his charming on-screen performances, showcased his romantic side as he shared an in-flight video of Katrina, where she’s seen immersed in the rhythm of her favorite tunes. The actor captioned the post, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming”

The love story of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is nothing short of a fairy tale. After two years of dating, the couple sealed their love with a magical wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. From red carpet appearances to candid social media posts, the couple continues to win hearts with their genuine affection and camaraderie.

Joining the celebration, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal extended warm wishes to the couple on their special day. In a sweet Instagram post, Sunny expressed his joy for the duo, writing, “Happy 2nd to paaji and Parjaiji. May you guys always keep dancing to each other’s tunes. Love you guys.”