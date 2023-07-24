ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Sethupathi imbues power in Jawan’s new poster, check out

The much-awaited film, "Jawan," starring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi, has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 12:23:46
The much-awaited film, “Jawan,” starring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi, has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation. With its release date drawing near, moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness this cinematic spectacle on the big screen. The film’s makers have been skillfully adding fuel to the excitement fire, continually teasing updates that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Vijay Sethupathi instils intensity in the poster

The film’s creators took to social media and treated fans to an enthralling glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi in an intriguing poster. The close-up shot showcases the actor’s intense and captivating eyes, leaving audiences in awe and curiosity. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind the project, cleverly captioned the poster, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan.” This cryptic message has only heightened the mystery surrounding the film’s plot, piquing curiosity even further.

With such compelling teasers and the stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, “Jawan” has undoubtedly become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. As the release date inches closer, the excitement among fans continues to soar, and the film’s marketing strategies seem to be paying off remarkably well. Cinephiles and admirers of both actors are eagerly counting down the days until they can finally experience the magic and thrill of “Jawan” in theatres.

Have a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News