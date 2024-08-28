Vijay Varma on why he was open about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Actor Vijay Varma’s work has been a constant topic in the best way possible. Still, if there is another thing that has been the talk of the town, that would be his personal life, courtesy of his admitted love affair with actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

The duo is one of the most loved couples in buzztown, where the paparazzi even adore them for being cordial and sweet with them consistently. But what Varma and Bhatia did was a rarity and that was to be open about their relationship where it is seen so often that actors, even when they are dating each other are very secretive or never admit to it.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Varma was asked about it and he mentioned that he never wanted to feel caged about it. He mentioned that it takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship where you cannot go out with each other, with friends and not click photos etc. He also clarified that he did not want to be out there but did not want to feel caged about it too.

Varma also reiterated that there are aspects of their relationship that remain private and will remain that way. He mentioned that he has over 5000 photos of them but they are not on social media because they are for themselves.

He concluded by saying that public interest in his relationship amuses him and sometimes frustrates him too when people talk about it and everyone likes to be a bua and gossip about people’s relationships.