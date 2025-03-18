Vikram Bhatt calls Ibrahim Ali Khan better than Saif Ali Khan amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has shared his thoughts on the backlash surrounding ‘Nadaaniyan‘ and its lead actors, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. In a recent interview, Bhatt expressed his support for the newcomers, stating that he found their performances commendable despite the film receiving heavy criticism.

Speaking about the online reactions, Bhatt said he was puzzled by the negativity directed at the actors. He believed they performed well and questioned the extent of the trolling. He also acknowledged that while the movie may not have suited his personal preferences, that did not take away from the efforts of the lead stars.

Bhatt touched upon the ongoing debate around nepotism, stating that newcomers from film families often face higher expectations. He pointed out that it is unrealistic to expect perfection from an actor in their debut film. In his view, Ibrahim showed strong screen presence and an understanding of acting, which should be recognized rather than dismissed.

While Bhatt admitted that he was not the intended audience for the film, he did not find any major flaws in Ibrahim’s acting. He believed the film was designed for a younger demographic and that the lead actors performed well within that space.

Drawing comparisons between Ibrahim and his father, Saif Ali Khan, Bhatt said such parallels were inevitable. However, he felt that Ibrahim’s debut was stronger than Saif’s in ‘Parampara’ and predicted a bright future for him in the industry.

Despite the film receiving criticism for its storytelling, Bhatt maintained that the performances of the lead actors were not the issue, and he was optimistic about their growth in the industry.