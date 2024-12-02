Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting, Co-actors In Shock

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, celebrated for his nuanced performances in films like 12th Fail, Haseen Dillruba, and A Death in the Gunj, has announced his retirement from acting. The 37-year-old actor shared this surprising decision on Instagram, stating that he plans to step away from the industry in 2025 to focus on his personal life.

In a heartfelt message, Vikrant expressed gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support,” he wrote. Emphasizing his need to recalibrate, he added, “It’s time to go back home. As a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor.”

He revealed that 2025 would mark his final year in the industry, during which he will release two films, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. These projects will be his last screen appearances. Vikrant concluded his post with a note of appreciation for his fans, stating, “Forever indebted. Thank you again for everything and everything in between.”

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions online and his fellow co-actors. While some fans voiced disbelief, others respected his decision to prioritize family. Many drew comparisons to actor Imran Khan, who also left Bollywood to focus on personal commitments.

Vikrant Massey’s career trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. Starting with television roles in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Balika Vadhu, he transitioned to films with A Death in the Gunj, earning widespread acclaim. His performances in Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and 12th Fail showcased his versatility as an actor.

In the digital arena, Vikrant made a mark with web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Mirzapur, solidifying his reputation as one of the most talented actors of his generation. His lead role in 12th Fail earned him the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony in 2023.