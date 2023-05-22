Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ crosses Box Office Collection of 200 Cr Net! Another Landmark Victory

The Kerala Story is that one movie that has had tremendous amount of achievement already. The movie has done great numbers and now it has crossed 200 crores. Come check out

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story has been at the center stage since the time of its theatrical release. While the film is successfully making an impact in the hearts of the audience, it is also scoring big numbers and making a mark globally. The Kerala Story has secured a spot in the illustrious list of films that have earned success regardless of the post-pandemic effects on the box office of the industry. While ‘The Kerala Story’ has touched 200Cr Net at the Indian Box office, the film continues to grow across the country. People all over are applauding Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the maker for his courageous move of exposing the true incidents.

Recently, the official members of Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu took to social media and wrote “Watched “The Kerala Story”.

Thanks for exposing a thinly veiled horrific reality.: Governor Ravi

@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MIB_India @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News”

There are several comments floating around on ‘The Kerala Story’ and its makers, and on the other hand, a source recently informed that a lot of Muslim viewers have loved the movie. The source says, “Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story aims to empower the women of today’s society. The story of Kerala girls is an important tale, which had to be brought before the world. It’s heartening to see that the audience, including Muslim viewers, were intrigued and touched by the heart wrenching narrative of these girls!”

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.