Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 18:36:18
Priyanka Chopra‘s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, share the same birthday. This year, the two celebrated their special day together and had a blast. Scroll below to check on the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, share the same birthday. This year, the two celebrated their special day together and had a blast. Priyanka took to Instagram to share separate birthday posts for Siddharth and Denise, expressing her love and appreciation for them. She also posted a heartwarming video showcasing both Siddharth and Denise dancing together, accompanied by a heartfelt thank-you to her husband, Nick Jonas, for organizing the birthday bash while she was away for work.

The video captures the joyous moment as Denise dons a black dress while Siddharth sports a black shirt and matching pants. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out, attempting some salsa moves and truly enjoying themselves.

Have a look-

Viral Photos: Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas and brother Siddharth dance together celebrating their birthdays 833638

Viral Photos: Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas and brother Siddharth dance together celebrating their birthdays 833639

Priyanka extended her warm wishes to her mother-in-law, Denise, through a sweet post on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a picture of the two together. She expressed her love and admiration, emphasizing that Denise is celebrated every day. Furthermore, Priyanka shared an adorable picture of Siddharth holding Malti on his lap, expressing her delight in seeing him transition from her little brother to a beloved Mamu (uncle).

The pictures in no time went viral all across the internet. The Chopra-Jonas family’s celebrations exemplify the love and togetherness they share, and Priyanka’s heartfelt messages reflect the deep bond she has with Siddharth and Denise.

Adorable, isn’t it?

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

