[Viral Video] Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna pose for paparazzies as they promote “Animal”

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna made a stylish entrance as they headed to the Indian Idol sets for the promotion of their upcoming movie, “Animal.” The duo captured the spotlight with their stunning outfits, setting the stage for an exciting promotional event.

Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a sequinned pink saree paired with a mirror-embellished pink blouse, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Her sleek straight hairdo, dewy eyes, and pink lips added an extra touch of glamour, while hoop earrings completed the elegant ensemble.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor opted for an electrifying blue pantsuit, exuding charisma with stylish shades and a well-groomed stubble beard. The actor’s dapper look complemented the overall charm of the promotional event.

“Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy, promises an emotional narrative centered around a son’s profound love for his father. The storyline delves into the complexities that arise when the father, engrossed in his work, struggles to comprehend the depth of his son’s affection. This intricate interplay of love and family dynamics sets the stage for a compelling conflict between the two protagonists.

Movie enthusiasts can mark their calendars, as “Animal” is set to hit theaters on December 1st, offering a poignant exploration of familial relationships and the intricacies of love.