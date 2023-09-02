Movies | News

Vivek Agnihotri goes all praise for Jawan trailer, calls it ‘Adbhut’

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Sep,2023 22:15:55
Vivek Agnihotri engaged with his fans on Saturday through an interactive ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter. During the session, he candidly responded to numerous inquiries, shedding light on his upcoming project, “The Vaccine War,” and offering insights into his cinematic choices.

In the midst of the lively Q&A, a fan couldn’t resist inquiring about his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, “Jawan,” set to hit theatres a few weeks prior to Vivek’s own film release.

One Twitter user asked, “Jawan ka trailer kaisa laga?” to which Vivek Agnihotri enthusiastically replied, “Adbhut. Mind-blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.” His response teased anticipation for what seemed to be an exciting cinematic experience.

When asked if he planned to watch “Jawan,” Vivek Agnihotri didn’t hold back. He assured the fan that he would indeed catch the film and humorously added that the fan should relay a message to SRK to secure him a couple of tickets.

Check out the tweets:

About Jawan

In the highly awaited movie “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan captivates audiences with his diverse characters, each one leaving a sense of fascination, especially his striking bald appearance. While the film’s complete narrative remains shrouded in mystery, a distinct patriotic undertone is evident, with SRK embarking on a journey of vengeance. On the opposing end, Vijay Sethupathi emanates an air of adrenaline rush with his commanding bearded look, setting the stage for an exhilarating face-off.

This cinematic venture marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the immensely popular Tamil director Atlee. Renowned for his ability to craft high-energy, crowd-pleasing blockbusters, Atlee’s approach to showcasing King Khan on the silver screen has aroused considerable anticipation among fans. Furthermore, the prospect of witnessing Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal as a villain has piqued the curiosity of movie enthusiasts, adding an additional layer of excitement to the film’s impending release.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

