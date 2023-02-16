Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most popular and good-looking names that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Aditya Roy Kapur has been a part of the entertainment industry and doing good quality work and well, we truly and genuinely love it for real and in the true sense of the term. His swag and charm know no limits and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he shares from his end manages to get the love and attention of one and all and in the true sense of the term. Right now, Aditya Roy Kapur is getting a lot of attention and positive feedback for his latest project ‘The Night Manager’ that’s currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

While all the attention on Aditya is going for his performance and for all the right reasons, right now, we also see Aditya getting some serious special attention by a female fan. She apparently tried to kiss him in public and that’s when he got a little uncomfortable. See the full video below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Cute and unacceptable, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com