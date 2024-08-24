Sara Ali Khan goofs around with Aditya Roy Kapur & Anurag Basu on ‘Metro In Dino’ sets

The sequel to Life…In A Metro has been awaited for a long time now, especially since it was confirmed that director Anurag Basu is returning to helm the sequel too, and young blood of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are playing the leads.

And while the vibe of the sequel, titled Metro In Dino might be much subtle and calmer on-screen, the vibe off-screen for the cast and crew was definitely not the same.

A while ago, Khan shares a hilarious and goofy image from the sets of the show where the three of them – Khan, Kapur and Basu are all making goofy and weird faces at the camera. Sharing the one image, she captioned it, ‘Metro In Dino Madness Mein Hum Teeno’-

This speaks volumes about the fun and laughter the cast and crew had off the set while shooting for the film. Not only this, Khan went on to share a group photo of the entire cast and crew ahead in her stories which probably makes it appear like the shoot is wrapped up but that wasn’t made clear.

When it comes to her work front, Khan has already had a pretty busy 2024 as back in March, He has back-to-back OTT releases in the form of Murder Mubarak on Netflix and Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video.

Kapur was last seen in the film, Gunaah that bombed in theaters but he was loved in his web series debut in the form of The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar.

Metro In Dino is currently headed for November 2024 release.