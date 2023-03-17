Rana Daggubati is one of the most admired and respected actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been entertaining one and all with his acting mettle and potential for the longest time and well, that’s why, he’s earned a humongous fan following for himself in the industry. For the unversed, Rana Daggubati started his career in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, he started climbing the ladder of success higher and higher to become a sensation among the masses. He’s extremely well-built and well, he takes his fitness game very seriously. While Rana Daggubati has always had a fantastic run in cinema in terms of fitness and other stuff, recently, he broke down when he opened up about his corneal and kidney transplant. During an interview with Bombay Journey, he was quoted as saying,

“I think I am one of the few guys who spoke about corneal transplant. It was also because there was a kid whose mom had lost her eye and he was very sad in terms of what it is. And I told him its not what it is. Everything has a way of it and that’s when I just told about my eye. I can’t see from my right eye, so I operate in a different view.” He further added,

“Many people can get broken because of a physical problem and even it if gets fixed, there is a certain heaviness that will still be there. I had a corneal transplant, I had a kidney transplant so it’s like I am almost the Terminator. So, I was like, ‘come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going’.”

