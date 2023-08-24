ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Video! Throwback to when Kiara Advani failed to name 5 south states in India leaving Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati in splits

During their appearance on Rana's show, the conversation took an intriguing turn when Rana playfully remarked about actresses from North India who initially had little knowledge of the Telugu language upon their foray into the South Indian film industry.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 22:23:49
A hilarious throwback video featuring popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and renowned Telugu actor Ram Charan is currently making waves on the social media platform Reddit. The clip showcases a lively segment from Rana Daggubati’s chat show, where the trio engaged in a playful exchange. Notably, Kiara and Ram Charan had shared the screen in the 2019 Telugu action extravaganza, “Vinaya Vidheya Rama.”

During their appearance on Rana’s show, the conversation took an intriguing turn when Rana playfully remarked about actresses from North India who initially had little knowledge of the Telugu language upon their foray into the South Indian film industry. In response, Kiara wittily retorted, invoking the monumental success of “Baahubali,” suggesting that after the film’s global acclaim, awareness of Telugu had certainly escalated among actors in the industry.

The banter continued as Rana decided to test Kiara’s general knowledge about South India. He threw a straightforward yet mildly tricky question her way—how many South Indian states and languages are there? Kiara, seemingly confident, promptly replied, listing off four states: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However, she inadvertently omitted the mention of Kerala, drawing laughter from both Ram and Rana. This light-hearted exchange provided a delightful glimpse into the camaraderie shared by these celebrated actors during their chat show appearance.

