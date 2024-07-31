Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumi Pednekar & others express sadness over deadly floods causing lives

It has only been a while and people are still trying to wrap their head around the mega incident that happened recently in Wayanad, Kerala.

A landslide occurred in Wayanad thus causing the loss of hundreds of lives and the devastation was so huge that the till continues to rise and more drastic effects occur.

While everyone is still overwhelmed by what’s happened, a few celebrities have also come forward and expressed their sadness over the same.

Rashmika Mandanna shared an image of the need and went on to write, ‘I saw this and it broke my heart I am so sorry this is terrible! Prayers to the families’-

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar also condemned the same saying, ‘heartbreaking to see the devastating loss of human life. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the Kerala landslide and the Howrah-Mumbai train mishap. One a heartbreaking act of nature and one a heartbreaking accident. Om Shanti’-

Both these incidents have been buzzing on social media as more and more people express their shock and sadness over the occurrence. The landslide incident has also caused multiple people in the area to be relocated.

We also express our condolences to the lives that are lost and hope that good measures are being taken to help the ones affected, as everyone tried to recover from it.