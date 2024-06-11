What is the secret behind the perfect figure of Bollywood celebrities like Vaani Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu?

The millions of fans out there always seem to wonder how are all their favorite actors able to maintain such a tremendous physique and good health despite having erratic work schedules, going to parties and so on. The answer is usually simple they can do that owing to having some of the finest trainers and spending hours at the gym.

And of course, more often than that, the actors are usually on strict diets and hence cannot gorge on their calorie-heavy meals. But it seems the likes of actors like Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor among others are exceptions in a certain way.

The actress’ Instagram feed and stories are proof that they are foodies and don’t miss out on gorging on their favorite meals and even desserts as and when they get the time-

But to balance out the calories and the satisfaction of having these foods, the actresses make sure to sweat it out with their workout routines, as it can be seen here-

So, here’s the secret to the actresses being fit all the time – which isn’t a secret per se – because they keep it simple. Enjoy your food but make sure to sweat it out later.

On the work front, Pannu has three films lined up ahead which include Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Khel Khel Mein and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? While Kapoor also co-stars Pannu in Khel Khel Mein, and apart from that will be seen in Raid 2 and Badtameez Gill. She also has her web debut with Mandala Murders lined up ahead.