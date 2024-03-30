Movies | News

About being compared with the other Khan superstars of Bollywood Saif chuckles, “I’m also kind of over comparisons.We are too unique as people to be fairly compared .But I guess it’s inevitable.”

Saif is quite embarrassed by the attention given to a shooting that sections of the public presumed to be a Nawabi ride. Earlier this week,the social media , with the backing of over-enthusiastic entertainment portals, went viral with a video showing Saif dressed in all his royal finery riding on a carriage through the streets of Mumbai.

This according to some media outlets was Saif flexing his royal muscles. However when I contacted Saif he royally punctured the balloon of pomp. Turns out , Saif was shooting for an ad. “It is an ad for biryani,” Saif laughed. So much for a royal ride. It is not an easy legacy to carry forward when you have Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as your father and Sharmila Tagore as your mother. But Saif Ali Khan has managed to carve his own niche. He doesn’t take the illustrious legacy to be a great responsibility.

Says Saif, “The biggest deal in today’s world is to have and keep a good job , look after your kids and family and have a happy life . I don’t live up to anything. I’m super-proud of doing what I am … because I know how easy it is to be an unproductive mess.”

When told that it is sheer hard work that has given Saif his individual identity, the actor attributes his success to luck and hard work. “I am lucky . To be born in that Pataudi house .. .to have audiences’ like what I do … to be interested myself in what I do .. all this is luck . Of course there is hard work and more hard work .Plenty of sacrifices, discipline and lots of luck.”

