When Farah Khan Applauded Rohit Saraf’s Dance Moves

Regarding dance in Bollywood, praise from legends like Farah Khan is gold. Recently, Rohit Saraf caught everyone’s eye—and Farah Khan’s applause—for his performance in a high-octane Panwadi-style dance number. While known for his charm and screen presence, Rohit Saraf revealed that performing in front of Farah Khan pushed him to rehearse harder than ever, especially since it was his first time working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Farah Khan is known for setting the gold standard in dance. So when she declared, “You are the best dancer in the whole lineup,” to Rohit Saraf, it was a moment to remember. The actor was visibly thrilled, humbled, and slightly stunned—a rare mix that made the moment even more special.

Rohit Saraf shared that while he’s “always confident with my moves,” performing under Farah Khan’s watchful eye brought a new kind of pressure. “When it’s Farah Khan ma’am, I get scared,” he confessed, adding that it pushed him to rehearse harder and perfect every beat.

The Panwadi track marked Rohit Saraf’s first time working with renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya, which added another layer of excitement—and nerves. Rohit Saraf said he was extremely excited about the opportunity, knowing how iconic Acharya’s style and vision are in the industry.

In the glittering world of Bollywood, talent alone doesn’t steal the show—respect, hard work, and a little nervous energy go a long way. Rohit Saraf’s Panwadi performance was more than dance—a moment of recognition, growth, and collaboration. And when Farah Khan applauds you? You know you’ve danced your way into something unforgettable.